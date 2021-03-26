Phases 1, 2 & 3 now open at Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health & Baptist Health

Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health and Baptist Health are going into Phase 1, 2 and 3 for coronavirus vaccination. (Source: Pexels)
By Clayton Hester | March 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:44 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three health organizations are going into Phase 1, 2 and 3 for coronavirus vaccination. Those include Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health and Baptist Health.

Purchase District Health Department in McCracken County is scheduling Phase 2 and 3 immediately. To schedule, you can visit www.purchasehealth.org or call 270-444-5170.

Mercy Health will begin scheduling Phase 2 and 3 on March 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. Call 866-624-0366 to schedule.

Baptist Health will begin scheduling Phase 2 and 3 on March 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. Visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com to make your appointment.

Phase 1 includes:

1a: Healthcare workers, first responders

1b: 70 year-olds plus, teachers, and childcare workers (licensed facility, registered professional, or certified home)

1c: 50-69 year-olds, Kentucky defined high risk (16 year-olds - 49 year-olds), essential workers

Phase 2:

40 and older

Phase 3:

16 and older

Phase 4:

Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

