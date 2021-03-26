Phases 1, 2 & 3 now open at Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health & Baptist Health

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three health organizations are going into Phase 1, 2 and 3 for coronavirus vaccination. Those include Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health and Baptist Health.
Purchase District Health Department in McCracken County is scheduling Phase 2 and 3 immediately. To schedule, you can visit www.purchasehealth.org or call 270-444-5170.
Mercy Health will begin scheduling Phase 2 and 3 on March 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. Call 866-624-0366 to schedule.
Baptist Health will begin scheduling Phase 2 and 3 on March 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. Visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com to make your appointment.
Phase 1 includes:
1a: Healthcare workers, first responders
1b: 70 year-olds plus, teachers, and childcare workers (licensed facility, registered professional, or certified home)
1c: 50-69 year-olds, Kentucky defined high risk (16 year-olds - 49 year-olds), essential workers
Phase 2:
40 and older
Phase 3:
16 and older
Phase 4:
Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.