Over 3000 new COVID-19 cases announced by Illinois Department of Public Health

Over 3000 new COVID-19 cases announced by Illinois Department of Public Health
The Illinois Department of Public Health announces their state saw 33 more deaths Friday, with 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus. (Source: Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Clayton Hester | March 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:16 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces their state saw 33 more deaths Friday, with 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus.

That brings the state overall to a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19.

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Johnson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

- Lee County: 1 male 60s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Marshall County: 1 female 30s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s

- Will County: 1 male 70s

On Thursday, 126,710 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.