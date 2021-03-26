Over 3000 new COVID-19 cases announced by Illinois Department of Public Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces their state saw 33 more deaths Friday, with 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus.
That brings the state overall to a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Thursday night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Johnson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Lee County: 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marshall County: 1 female 30s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
On Thursday, 126,710 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.
