New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosts First Annual Food Drive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is hosting their first annual food pantry service, on March 27, at 10 a.m.
Volunteers will distribute food to families and children that are in need during the time of the pandemic.
“Our goal is to feed the community, due to the pandemic we realize that there are a lot of families that are out of work and that they need assistance. Our goal as a church, a part of the community, to help out in any way and assist as we can,” said Dr. Shelia Long.
She says the goal is to feed 100 families tomorrow.
The church will provide produce boxes, milk, and a variety of food items. Participants will line up starting on Benton Street with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Volunteers will load families cars with food boxes and milk.
After observing the need of the community, the church wanted to provide a service to the community that would benefit families and children through the food pantry give away.
The church will serve the community every fourth Saturday of the month.
“I invite one and everyone to come out and enjoy the blessings that we have been blessed with to be able to help this community.” said Long.
