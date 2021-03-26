More storms possible tomorrow night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After a few clouds this morning we ended up with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. This evening is shaping up to be very nice with cool temperatures and clear skies. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.
Saturday will start off sunny but clouds will increase late in the day. There is a slight chance for a strong storm during the afternoon in our southern counties and northwestern counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. Scattered storms will become more numerous Saturday night and a few of these could become severe. Right now the main threats appear to be large hail and damaging winds however, an isolated tornado may occur as well.
Sunday we will see the storms move out and cooler winds moving in. It will be blustery as well wind northwest winds gusting over 20MPH. Highs on Sunny will mainly be in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.