Missouri health centers receive over $124 million in for COVID-19 response

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that 28 community health centers in Missouri will receive $124,293,750 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.
The funding will be given out beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
