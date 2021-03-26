Is there still a COVID-19 risk for children if parents have received a vaccine?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As more and more people get vaccinated, family gatherings are starting to get back to normal, but with children not being vaccinated, does that pose a continued risk?
After dealing with the pandemic for over a year, going to see your grandparents may be at the top of the list. But if you have children, it’s best to follow all precautions because there is not a COVID-19 vaccine available for those 16 and younger.
EBO MD Dr. Shahzaib Anwar said kids are at risk of getting the virus and vaccinated people could still get the virus too, if they aren’t following safety precautions.
”If the grandparents are well enough, they have received the vaccine, they have waited at least two weeks post second shot of the vaccine, they should have antibodies to the virus by then,” said Dr. Anwar. “It is still a good idea for them to wear a mask, for the kids to wash their hands before they see the grandparents just to try to decrease the transmission to a very minimal rate.”
He said researchers are currently studying a vaccine for children.
Dr. Anwar believes, once there is enough scientific data, the vaccine should be ready in the near future.
