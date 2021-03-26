First Alert Friday Forecast

A pretty nice forecast, except for Saturday afternoon and evening… Lots of clouds this morning should gradually thin out this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 60s, with slightly lower humidity levels as well. With mostly clear skies overnight, it will be cool and pleasant with lows mainly in the 40s, perhaps some 30s in protected valley locations. Tomorrow will be sunnier and warmer, but an approaching cold front will lead to an increasing threat of strong thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes may be possible as well. Behind this cold front, it will be breezy and cooler on Sunday.