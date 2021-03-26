First Alert: Breezy morning, calmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Winds will continue to weaken throughout the day, but gusts near 20-25 mph are possible during the early morning.
Wake-up temps are ranging in the upper 40s to 50s .
Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
More sunshine is expected heading into this weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday could reach the mid 70s!
There is another chance of rain and storms Saturday night with the passing of a cold front.
Some storms could be severe into early Sunday.
Sunday and Monday will be cooler, but near average for this time of year.
Highs in the low to mid 60s.
