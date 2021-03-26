COVID-19 vaccinations available for Jackson Co. resident 16+

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Jackson County 16 years or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are two mass vaccination sites:
- Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (enter west lobby off Douglas Drive, park in Lot 52).
- Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave (enter from parking lot on west side).
The county had 55 active cases, out of 4,765 total cases.
Seventy-two people have died.
