COVID-19 vaccinations available for Jackson Co. resident 16+
Residents in Jackson County 16 years or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: sus.edu)
By Ashley Smith | March 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:10 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Jackson County 16 years or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are two mass vaccination sites:

  • Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (enter west lobby off Douglas Drive, park in Lot 52).
  • Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave (enter from parking lot on west side).

The county had 55 active cases, out of 4,765 total cases.

Seventy-two people have died.

