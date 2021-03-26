Construction costs continue to soar

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking to build a new home, expect to pay more for it.
Shawn Belmar started building his home in March and now its costing him more than he originally planned.
“COVID messed up the supply chain.”
Belmar is the owner of Cape Construction & Roofing. He said lumber is in high demand and builders are having a hard time keeping up.
“People are obviously having to pay more,” Belmar said.
“If you were figuring a hundred dollars a square foot a year and a half ago, you’re at about 125 dollars a square foot now,” he said.
He noticed the price difference firsthand because when he started building his home last march prices were much lower.
“The flooring has went up three times in the last six months,” he said.
“Belmar said it’s not just lumber prices that are soaring. Tile, windows, and most materials that you need to build a house are getting more expensive,” he said.
“I don’t think we’re done going up,” Belmar said.
Delays with material shipments can also be expected.
“Windows are taking 12-16 weeks to get instead of three or four weeks,” he said.
People like Mike Labrier are choosing not to build anymore because of the high prices.
“I was going to and come to find out we could buy one for 200 thousand less than I could build one, about the same size,” Labrier said.
He calls this the right move because he also expects prices to stay high for a long time.
“Living in a camper for 7 months waiting to build is not worth it,” he said.
Belmar said people should expect the steep prices to last a few years.
