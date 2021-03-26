Clouds Decreasing Through Today

Winds will still be noticeable blowing out of the west with a few stronger wind gusts near 20-25mph during the early morning. Winds will weaken through the day. Temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to 50s this morning. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies starting off today, and clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lot to mid-60s this afternoon.
Heading into the weekend, a large warm up will occur Saturday as a warm front lifts over the Heartland from the south putting high temperatures in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will trail not far behind bringing storms and some could be severe Saturday evening into early Sunday.
Cooler air filters in behind this low pressure system Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. This is more near average for our high temps this time of year.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.