Cape Girardeau Zaxby’s closes to hire new staff after firing employees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland restaurant owner fired several workers and temporarily closed its doors.
“The employees that we had were not giving Cape the type of service that they needed and what Zaxby’s stands for,” said Sushine Nichols, Manwell Food Group’s Director of Operations. “You have employees that come in 45 minutes late or don’t come in in uniform or they don’t show up or they call in and don’t show up the next day, or no call, no show, and don’t show up the next day like their job is so secure.”
She said the recent stimulus checks did not help the situation.
“I had one guy that was on break and he got his stimulus, the $1,400, and he left from break. You know what I mean. These are the type of mind sets that these employees are having,” said Nichols.
Currently, the Zaxby’s drive-thru has signs posted reading, “We are closed until we hire and train employees who can give you the best quality service and food.”
“I would rather lose the money. It’s not even about money. The revenue. I would rather lose all that right now, than to lose you [the customers].”
According to Nichols, the restaurant needs 20 to 25 new hires, but she said she’s struggling to find people. She said once she finds people with positive attitudes who want to come to work, the restaurant will reopen.
“And it doesn’t have to be like Zaxbys is, I want to do this for the rest of my life. It’s just the fact that they’re putting theirself out there, and they’re putting their name behind the work that they’re doing, and I want them to be proud of it,” said Nichols.
If you’re interested in applying for a job, visit this website. There are openings in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.
She hopes local customers notice a better experience when the doors open again.
Nichols said she gave five workers the option to take training courses. If they do, they can stay employed once the restaurant reopens.
