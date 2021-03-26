Cape Girardeau Zaxby’s closes to hire new staff after firing employees

“The employees that we had were not giving Cape the type of service that they needed and what Zaxby’s stands for,” said Sushine Nichols, Manwell Food Group’s Director of Operations. “You have employees that come in 45 minutes late or don’t come in in uniform or they don’t show up or they call in and don’t show up the next day, or no call, no show, and don’t show up the next day like their job is so secure.”