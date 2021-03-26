Body found in ditch in Calloway, Co., KSP asking for public’s help

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), a body was found in a ditch around 7:00 a.m., on March 26, near the Cherry Corner area in Calloway County.
The police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim.
She is a white female between the ages of 25 and 35. She is around 6′1,″,about 310 lbs., with light brown and blond hair.
She was wearing purple framed glasses, a white “Murray State University” T-shirt, black Capri pants, and blue Crocs.
Police are considering her death suspicious.
Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or details surrounding the investigation, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 1 detectives.
The Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
