Beshear: Ky. positivity rate has declined to 2.8%

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”