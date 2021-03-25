What you need to know March 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 25.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of severe weather including hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest threat will be along and south of a line from Poplar Bluff, to Cape Girardeau, to Shawneetown.
We will see rounds of showers and storms during the early morning hours. These storms will have the potential to produce small hail and heavy rain.
The faster the rain moves out this morning-the higher our severe weather threat will be this afternoon. Chances of severe weather will lessen the longer rain sticks around during the morning hours.
During the afternoon hours into the early evening hours, a strong area of low pressure will bring a front through the area.
Along and ahead of this front, we will likely see strong to severe storms develop.
The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but there will also be the threat for a tornado or two. The highest threat area for tornadoes will be Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri.
Storms are also likely to produce heavy downpours.
Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
- The McCracken County Sheriff’s department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Paducah man.
- North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.
- The suspect in the Boulder Colorado grocery store shooting is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.
- President Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem.
- Kentucky public school students in grades K-12 now have a chance to repeat their current grade level under a new bill signed by Governor Andy Beshear.
- The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it has sent out another 37 million economic impact payments, bringing the total disbursed in the past two weeks to $325 billion.
- The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.
- The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced it is offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those 60 years-old and older.
- An Ohio mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son is accused in new court records of, along with her boyfriend, hog-tying the boy and his two siblings up by their hands and feet, putting cloth in their mouths, and leaving them that way for hours leading up to his death.
- A teacher with the Greene County Tech School District in Paragould, Ark. is fighting to keep her job following allegations she taped two students to their chairs.
- Two men visiting Florida for spring break remain behind bars without bond after police say they drugged and raped a woman, who was later found dead in her hotel room.
