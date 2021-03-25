What you need to know March 25

We will see rounds of showers and storms during the early morning hours. A First Alert Action Day has been issued today for the threat of severe storms this afternoon. (Source: Lukas Rychvalsky)
By Marsha Heller | March 25, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 4:03 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 25.

First Alert Weather

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of severe weather including hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The greatest threat will be along and south of a line from Poplar Bluff, to Cape Girardeau, to Shawneetown.

We will see rounds of showers and storms during the early morning hours. These storms will have the potential to produce small hail and heavy rain.

The faster the rain moves out this morning-the higher our severe weather threat will be this afternoon. Chances of severe weather will lessen the longer rain sticks around during the morning hours.

During the afternoon hours into the early evening hours, a strong area of low pressure will bring a front through the area.

Along and ahead of this front, we will likely see strong to severe storms develop.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but there will also be the threat for a tornado or two. The highest threat area for tornadoes will be Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri.

Storms are also likely to produce heavy downpours.

