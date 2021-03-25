Wedding venues book more couples in 2021

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Planning a wedding during a pandemic can be challenging for many couples; and one of the biggest decisions is whether to postpone it or not.
Engaged couples like Hannah Schaefer and Dilon Deshong face a tough decision when it comes to picking a wedding date.
“We didn’t want to have an event where guests felt uncomfortable coming so that added another layer of stress to the whole wedding planning thing,” Schaefer said.
Because of the pandemic, they moved their date back an entire year, from November 2020 to November 2021.
“No regrets whatsoever, it does kind of stink that we had to wait so long but at the same time, we knew it was the best decision to make,” she said.
Her venue in Scott City is moving other dates around as well.
“I would say, in totality, maybe three or four,” Deb Wilson said.
Deb and Derek Wilson own Amor on the River. They call 2020 a slower year for hosting weddings and other events, but now, that’s picking up.
“Every day I get an email or a call or some kind of communication asking about the venue, so it’s very busy,” Wilson said.
Over at Ladders and Lace in Perryville, owner Debbie Statler said she’s also seeing a boost in business.
“We’re touring probably five couples a week, so one Saturday I was here from 8 o’clock in the morning till 8 o’clock at night with appointments,” Statler said.
Statler said in 2020, she booked 11 weddings, that’s about half of what’s scheduled this year.
“We’ve been booked quite solid since the beginning of the year,” she said.
Bride-to-be Hannah Schaefer said she fought the urge to limit her guest list, and now looks forward to a wedding day everyone can enjoy.
“We wanted it to be two families coming together to have a celebration,” Shaefer said.
Both venues are filling up quickly for 2022 as well.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.