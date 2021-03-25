Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to receive more than $1M

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will receive more than $1 million in federal funding.
The CARES Act money, totaling $1,003,770, will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to the Williamson County Airport Authority to help with COVID-19-related expenses at the airport.
Expenses would include: operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and curbing the spread of pathogens at the airport.
“Our Illinois airports are important economic engines for the state, and making sure they continue to have the support they need to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding, and I’ll keep working to ensure our airports and transportation systems have the funding and support necessary throughout this pandemic and beyond.”
“This federal grant will help Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois weather the devastating economic effects of COVID-19 and ensure that air travel is as safe as possible for passengers and employees,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “After facing unprecedented declines in travel last year, Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to provide federal relief to support workers and keep our transportation systems operating.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.