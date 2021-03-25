SoutheastHealth discontinues COVID-19 vaccination waitlist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 25, SoutheastHealth discontinued their COVID-19 vaccination waitlist.
They will not be sending out email notifications regarding upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Future clinic dates and registration links will be posted on their website, and Facebook page.
First dose clinics are set for Tuesday, March 30, at the Show Me Center, and Friday, April 9, at the Jackson Civic Center.
Vaccines are administered by appointment only, walk-ins are not allowed.
