Severe threat has ended however, gusty winds likely overnight. Sunny tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. Strong storms have moved east of the Heartland and now scattered light rain showers will wrap around an area of low pressure. We will also see strong wings gusting as high as 40MPH at time. Cooler air will move in across the area as well. Lows by morning will range from near 40 northwest to the upper 40s southeast.