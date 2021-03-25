Severe threat has ended however, gusty winds likely overnight. Sunny tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. Strong storms have moved east of the Heartland and now scattered light rain showers will wrap around an area of low pressure. We will also see strong wings gusting as high as 40MPH at time. Cooler air will move in across the area as well. Lows by morning will range from near 40 northwest to the upper 40s southeast.
Friday will be much nicer across the Heartland. We will see lots of sunshine with light winds. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.
Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. Many areas will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.depending on cloud cover. Saturday night we will have a good chance for storms, a few could be strong to severe.
