Retired St. Louis City police captain killed by looters to receive citizen Congressional Medal award

“David Dorn was dedicated to helping others and protecting his community, even after he retired from law enforcement and through his last moments with us,” Sen. Hawley said in a released statement. “His character represents the absolute best of Missouri and this country. This award may be rare, but the exceptional courage and devotion of Officer Dorn is shared by his brothers and sisters in blue who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Our local law enforcement officers deserve our sincerest gratitude for protecting our communities every single day.”