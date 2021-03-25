Retired St. Louis City police captain killed by looters to receive citizen Congressional Medal award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced their 2021 Citizen Honors Award Honorees on Thursday, March 25, which is also National Medal of Honor Day.
Among the honorees named is retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was killed by looters on June 1, 2020 while protecting a friend’s business.
Dorn will be posthumously honored with the Single Act of Heroism Award, an award which recognizes Americans who risk their lives for the benefit of others in a dire situation.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) nominated him for this award.
“David Dorn was dedicated to helping others and protecting his community, even after he retired from law enforcement and through his last moments with us,” Sen. Hawley said in a released statement. “His character represents the absolute best of Missouri and this country. This award may be rare, but the exceptional courage and devotion of Officer Dorn is shared by his brothers and sisters in blue who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Our local law enforcement officers deserve our sincerest gratitude for protecting our communities every single day.”
Each year the Society awards five individuals in four categories and one organization for their Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Award.
The awardees demonstrate courage, sacrifice, commitment, integrity, citizenship and patriotism.
The following are the 2021 Citizen Honors Award Honorees:
Single Act of Heroism Award (two honorees):
- RAINA NEELAND (Posthumous) of Bagley, Minnesota, was selected for her courageous act when she rescued three young cousins after they were swept over the Clearwater Dam at Clearwater Lake. She succumbed to the currents.
- DAVID DORN (Posthumous) of St. Louis, Missouri, was selected for his courage when he was mortally wounded while saving his friend’s business from looters.
Young Hero Award:
- CHRIS STONE (Posthumous) of Santa Fe, Texas, was selected for his extreme valor when he used his body as a human barricade on May 18, 2018 to keep a school shooter from entering a classroom, saving the lives of many students while losing his own.
Service Act:
- AIDAN REILLY & JAMES KANOFF from Pacific Palisades, California, were chosen for their selfless service as they responded to a nationwide crisis during (and because of) a global pandemic to create a grassroots initiative — FarmLink Project – connecting farmers with surplus product to communities in need.
Youth Service Award:
- CHARLES (Charlie) AUSTIN, from Brunswick, Maine, was chosen for his selfless service for donating time and money to help fund and develop The Warrior Program, a virtual training program for Special Olympics Maine (SOME).
Community Service Hero Award:
- THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION (GSF) was selected for their outstanding service to our military, their families and first responders.
