Project Cape expungement clinic, job fair to be held on Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Do you have something on your record that might limit your ability to get a job?
Representatives from legal aid might be able to help clear your name on Thursday, March 25.
The ‘Project Cape’ expungement clinic will be held at the Shawnee Park Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone in the Heartland.
After the clinic, there will be a job fair with more than 25 employers looking to hire new employees.
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Outreach Coordinator, Dwana Lible, says they can help you make a resume on the spot.
“We do have workforce development that will have their won computer lab right there on site, so if it’s your first time ever designing a resume, they will be able to assist you step by step on how to resume perfect for you. As well as update a resume or even do online applications with an employer for you,” said Lible.
Some employers you can expect to see on Thursday are the City of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, Century Casino, SoutheastHEALTH, Havco Wood Product and many more.
The job fair event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
