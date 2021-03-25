Poplar Bluff man sentenced on meth charges after 2-day trial

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on drug charges following a two-day jury trial on March 23.
Marcus Nelson, 39, of Poplar Bluff, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Nelson, along with others, brought 45 pounds of meth from Texas to Missouri between December 2018 and March 2019.
On March 19, the SEMO Drug Task Force officers received information on a person in Ripley County, near Doniphan, who was expecting a large shipment of meth.
Officers traveled to the home and talked to the person in the driveway when someone threw a duffle bag off of a side deck of the home.
Officers recovered the duffle bag and found approximately 11 pounds of meth and 8 ounces of heroin inside.
They said Nelson brought the bag to the home and threw it out when he learned police had arrived.
Nelson, Matthew Wade Stoutt and Gino Wells, Sr. were indicted and charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth.
Nelson was also charged with possession of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth with intent to distribute and possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with intent to distribute.
