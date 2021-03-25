COVID-19 pandemic impacts Heartland car dealers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People in the market for a new vehicle may face some challenges that can be blamed on the pandemic.
“There’s just not that many [used cars] out there right now,” said David Likens, First Auto Credit’s general manager.
According to Likens, it’s more challenging to get used vehicles in right now.
“Partially because of the pandemic shut down a lot of big city states and factories, and then the only thing that was kind of available to buy were used cars,” he said.
While there’s a backlog of work manufacturing vehicles and parts at factories, Likens said there’s an increase in demand, after customers received stimulus checks and tax returns. Plus, there’s less inventory of new cars, due to the pandemic’s impact on factories, so more people are buying used cars.
“People wanna buy cars. Dealers need to cars to sell, so it’s kind of whoever is willing to pay more for that car is gonna get it. But on the flip side that drives the retail price up for the consumer,” he said.
Dealers that sell new cars are also managing inventory issues.
“For instance, one of the big ones right now are semiconductors. There’s so much computerization in vehicles right now. And so, these semiconductors are crucial, and vehicles can’t be delivered until they have these in them. And there are other parts that are an issue too all across the makes and manufactures,” said Bob Neff, a dealer at Ford Groves in Cape Girardeau.
Still, Neff said he’s selling vehicles.
“We can get customers what they want. It’s just a little more challenging and sometimes it may not be on the lot, and we have to go a little further away to acquire it for them,” he said. “Dealers don’t necessarily have all the inventory that we usually do, but we’re still able to get the customer what they want or very close to what they want more of the time. We just have to work a little harder, and that’s okay.”
But for people in the market for a new car, he recommended being flexible for the time being.
“Narrow it down to two or three colors instead of one. The chances of getting that fulfilled are greater,” said Neff.
According to Neff, it’s not clear when the inventory issues will be resolved.
