Murray State planning to hold in-person, traditional classes for 2021-22 academic year

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced they are planning to hold in-person, traditional classes for the 2021-22 academic year, which begins in August.
In-person orientation for students and families, with a virtual component are part of the plans.
Registration for Racer Nation Orientation, the new student program for incoming freshmen and transfer students, is underway
The university is also working to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for both 2020 and May 2021 graduates.
Ceremonies will be held on May 7 and 8.
