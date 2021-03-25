More than 2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill. on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,190 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 25, including 35 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 70s from Massac County, a woman in her 70s from Randolph County, a man in his 70s from Saline County and a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,251 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 19,895,617 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24 was 3.2 percent.
A total of 6,091,965 doses of the virus have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865.
A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses.
On Wednesday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
