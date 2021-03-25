More Kentuckians will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, March 25 that more Kentuckians will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.
He said all Kentuckians ages 40 and older will be eligible for all three vaccines on March 29, although vaccination sites will continue to prioritize older individuals.
You can see a list of vaccination sites with available appointments here.
Governor Beshear announced three new regional vaccination sites:
- Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center - 625 James S. Trimble Blvd. in Paintsville, Ky. 41240
- Casey County Hospital - 187 Wolford Ave. in Liberty, Ky. 42539
- Jane Todd Crawford Hospital - 202-206 Milby St. in Greensburg, Ky. 42743
You can click here to see a map of all regional vaccination sites, as well as other sites organized by provider brand and program.
The governor encouraged Kentuckians in Phase 1A, 1B or 1C, as well as any Kentuckians who are 50 and older, to sign up.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 726 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 25, including 19 additional deaths.
They also reported 88 additional audit deaths.
As of Thursday, the positivity rate in Kentucky was 2.92 percent.
Currently, 403 were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 106 were in the ICU and 49 were on a ventilator.
