Kentucky to receive over $19 million in GEER II funding for education support services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 25, Governor Beshear announced that the state will receive $19.3 million in federal funding for the second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II).
The fund will be used for student mental health services; family support; college, career and transition services for students; and assistance for college-bound students and families in need.
“This additional $19.3 million in funding will provide much needed help and services to both public and private schools and school-based family support centers that are serving families and children during this trying and difficult pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “These cradle-to-career services promote well-being and help students as they return to the classroom and resume a more normal routine.”
An additional $4 million will go to the GEER II fund from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA).
Family Resource Youth Services Centers will receive $15 million in competitive grants.
They will be managed by the Division of Family Resource Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS).
Every local center will compete for a maximum of $100,000.
Higher Education will receive $3 million. The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) will manage the competitive grants.
Each campus could get a maximum of $100,000.
College and Career Academies will receive $1 million.
The funding will be managed by CPE to establish college and career school counselor academies, coaching models in partnership with college advisors, FRYSC staff and high school counselors.
Better Kentucky Portal will receive $300,000.
The portal will provide families with college and career planning information.
