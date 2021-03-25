Ill. awarded more than $71M in grants for COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois was awarded more than $71.9 million in federal grant funding for costs related to COVID-19 testing and response.
The funding is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It covers the costs of the collection of COVID-19 tests, equipment rentals and supplies procured by the Illinois EMA from January 20 through August 31.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the funding on Thursday, March 25.
“This federal funding will help address the costs that have gone into the monumental task of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing reliable testing throughout Illinois,” Durbin said. “Robust COVID-19 testing saves lives, and I’m pleased Illinois is receiving support for this critical emergency response.”
“For the past year, our state has been working tirelessly to help save lives and keep Illinoisans healthy—and that includes vigorous and expensive COVID-19 testing capabilities,” Duckworth said. “Today’s federal reimbursement funding will go a long way in supporting our state’s robust testing program so we can get to the other side of this public health crisis.”
