Heartland student wins stock market game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - He may be too young to play the stock market, but one Cape Girardeau middle schooler already has the skills.
Dallas Salazar won the regional level of the Capitol Hill Challenge.
It’s a national financial education competition for middle and high school students.
“First I was just surprised because well I wasn’t expecting to actually get in and then well, I made it in and then I got really excite,” said Dallas Salazar, a 6th grade student at Cape Middle School.
Every year, the Capitol Hill Challenge invites thousands of public school students nationwide to participate in a fun, educational online competition that helps students have a better understanding of personal finance and economics.
“Well, I started about earlier this year, my explore teacher she assigned it to me. First it was just an assignment but then I started going on it more often and it just got more exciting,” said Salazar.
The 2021 Capitol Challenge will take place online until the first week of May, and a celebration for winning teams held in June.
