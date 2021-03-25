5 Heartland high schoolers selected for 2021 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Five Heartland high school sophomores were selected for the 2021 Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
Students at the academy spend several days in June in the Mid-Missouri region, learning about careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.
The Heartlanders selected were:
- Emma Cummings of Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
- Colton Essner of Benton, Mo.
- Noah Graham of Patterson, Mo.
- Wyatt Hendley of Bloomfield, Mo.
- Audrie Sievers of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
“Giving back to agriculture is important and we’re thrilled to contribute to the future of agriculture through MAbA,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m so proud of each of these students and the accomplishments they’ve already achieved as leaders. We hope that MAbA helps each of them add value to those skills and ultimately find their future in an agriculture career.”
Other Missouri students selected for the academy were:
- Lauren Bailey of Clinton, Mo.
- Braden Booth of Fair Grove, Mo.
- Karson Calvin of Troy, Mo.
- Samuel Derks of King City, Mo.
- Lane Dowell of Gallatin, Mo.
- Hannah Fehring of Neosho, Mo.
- Mason Forkner of Richards, Mo.
- Wyatt Gilmer of Polo, Mo.
- Braden Graves of Fairfax, Mo.
- Olivia Helmig of Linn, Mo.
- Trey Hoffman of Archie, Mo.
- Karli James of Appleton City, Mo.
- Isabella Kamler of Cuba, Mo.
- Natalie Kientzy of Silex, Mo.
- Kelsey Miller of Jonesburg, Mo.
- Alexandra Moore of Cuba, Mo.
- Josie Moore of Harrisonville, Mo.
- Owen Neely of South Greenfield, Mo.
- Kristin Riecke of Linn, Mo.
- Gabrielle Rohrbach of California, Mo.
- Caleb Simpson of Bolivar, Mo.
- Ashley Sjostrand of Hartsburg, Mo.
- Gabriel Todd of Mountain Grove, Mo.
- Lauren Triplett of Rutledge, Mo.
- Claire Walker of Chillicothe, Mo.
