Former Wayne County Dispatcher arrested for forgery, evidence tampering

Former Wayne County Dispatcher Chad Floyd was arrested and charged with felony forgery and felony tampering with evidence on March 19. (Source: Wayne County)
By Ashley Smith | March 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 4:07 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Wayne County Dispatcher Chad Floyd was arrested and charged with felony forgery and felony tampering with evidence on March 19.

The investigation started on March 18, when the Sheriff heard about a claim that a dispatcher was being paid to pass drug screens for drug court subjects.

Those in drug court are required to submit random drug screens.

During Floyd’s interview he admitted to passing subjects drug screens, and admitted to giving out narcotics investigations information.

Floyd was taken into custody, he is being held at the Madison County Jail.

