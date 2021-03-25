First Alert Thursday Outlook

*First Alert Action Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon*
A dangerous spring weather system will be moving through the south today and tonight. A major tornado outbreak is possible this afternoon and evening mainly across the Tennessee Valley, though some of the impacts could occur as far north as the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys. Here in the Heartland rain and thundershowers this morning will move out about mid-day, but scattered strong to severe storms could redevelop this afternoon as a deep low pressure area approaches. Watches and some warnings are likely. There could also be some strong ‘gradient’ winds just behind the system this evening.
We’ll have a brief break with quiet weather behind this system tomorrow, but a fast-moving cold front could bring more strong thunderstorms Saturday evening as it moves through from NW to SE. SPC is also watching this system. Behind this front it will be dry but a bit cooler again for Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.