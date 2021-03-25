First Alert Thursday Outlook

A dangerous spring weather system will be moving through the south today and tonight. A major tornado outbreak is possible this afternoon and evening mainly across the Tennessee Valley, though some of the impacts could occur as far north as the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys. Here in the Heartland rain and thundershowers this morning will move out about mid-day, but scattered strong to severe storms could redevelop this afternoon as a deep low pressure area approaches. Watches and some warnings are likely. There could also be some strong ‘gradient’ winds just behind the system this evening.