FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Current temperatures this morning are in the 50s with winds coming out of the northeast due to a front sitting along our northern counties. What will happen this morning is a wide area of rain with some embedded storms moving into southeast Missouri first and pushing northeast across the rest of the Heartland. Heavy rain will be the primary hazard that could cause some minor flash flooding. If there is enough energy, a stronger storm could form with small hail. As noted yesterday, we will wait to see how long it takes the atmosphere to reenergize. The faster the rain moves out this morning-the higher our severe weather threat will be this afternoon. Vice versa, the longer we see rain during the first half of today, the lower the severe weather threat will be this afternoon. Either way, the timing of focus for strong storms looks to be 3-8PM. Storms are likely to produce heavy downpours with the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The highest threat area for tornadoes will be Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri. Once the storms move out early tonight, very strong westerly winds will be impactful overnight. High temperatures today will be in the 60s.