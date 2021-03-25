CTA offers free rides for seniors to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland seniors can now get to and from COVID-19 vaccination clinics free of charge.
Since transportation is a big issue for seniors who no longer drive, one assisted living facility staffer explained why the service was needed.
“As they get older, they are not able to maintain a vehicle or even drive a vehicle.”
Lindenwood Property Manager Rhonda Compas said transportation is one of the many problems seniors face.
“They already have health issues,” she said. “They are at the age where, they should have already been vaccinated within the first tier. They don’t know how to get out there and find the flu clinics, or the access of how to get there, or how to sign up for them.”
But with the partnership between Aging Matters and Cape Transit Authority, getting vaccinated is now a little easier.
“I’ve already got seven who are ready to sign up. Been getting a lot of questions asked, when where how so, we’re here to help guide them.”
Here’s how the vaccination-free rides work: first, the senior must schedule an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Afterward, they must schedule a ride to and from that appointment.
“They have to call Aging Matters, and we will arrange the transportation. And if they need help scheduling, we can arrange the scheduling too.”
Aging Matters Public Information Director Jackie Dover said the goal of the program is to serve the community by helping seniors in need of their vaccination.
“Transportation is such a barrier. So, if you can’t get somewhere, you are missing out on so much.”
CTA administration said that to be eligible for the free ride, seniors must be over 60 years old and have a valid ID.
