City of Jackson holds annual E-Cycle event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will be holding their annual E-Cycle event on Jun 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 510 Sawyer Ln.
The event helps the city reduce the amount of solid waste each year.
In the U.S., more than two million tons of computers and other electronics are thrown away each year.
Disposal fees:
- CRT TVs 26″ or less - $30.00 each
- CRT TVs 27″ or greater - $50.00 each (includes true big screen TVs, projection TVs, wood consoles, and other consoles of any screen size)
- LCD, LED, and Plasma Flat Screen TVs (all sizes) - $20.00 each
- CRT Computer Monitors - $5.00 each
- LCD and LED Computer Monitors are Free
- Any Item Containing Freon - $10.00 each (freezer, refrigerator, AC unit, dehumidifier, etc.)
- All other accepted recyclable material can be disposed of at no charge to participants.
Batteries are not accepted.
All hard drives from computers are shredded or erased using U.S. Department of Defense-approved software.
