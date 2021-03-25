2 children, 2 adults injured in early morning crash on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, March 25 in Franklin County.
The crash happened at 4:39 a.m. on Interstate 57 near milepost 77, which is right before the Whittington/Route 154 exit.
According to ISP, the driver of a minivan was traveling southbound when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail to the west of the roadway.
The minivan then crossed through the center median, passed through both northbound lanes and hit a bridge support head-on.
Two children in the minivan, ages six and four-years-old, were flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver, 26-year-old Aundreaa M. McElroy, and her front seat passenger, 27-year-old Marshal C. Warner, were transported by ambulance to an are hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All four occupants in the minivan are from Belleview, Florida.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
McElroy was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for failing to properly secure a child.
