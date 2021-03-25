Carbondale Main Street receives national grant to help spice up Downtown

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Main Street will get $8,500 from the Main Street Resiliency Grant Program.
They are one of 10 groups across the country to receive a grant to help benefit their community.
The money will be used to provide people with safe hangout spots throughout downtown Carbondale.
Carbondale Main Street is teaming up with some groups to make that happen.
“This is a creative project that Carbondale Main Street has been able to implement with the help of SIU architecture, the city of Carbondale and resiliency grant through the national Main Street program,” said Meghan Cole, executive director for Carbondale Main Street.
They noticed this was an issue during the pandemic.
“During COVID-19, when all the restaurants have been shut down, not shut down, and we’ve really seen a need for outdoor seating on our downtown,” Cole said.
People will have a say in the style of outdoor arrangements.
“What we want to do is, next month in April, get community feedback on which benches and which outdoor seating projects they really want to see in the community. And then we hope to install them with the help of the city of Carbondale after community engagement and after voting from the community,” Cole explained.
All the benches have been created by SIU Architecture Students, and their director of that program is happy to see his students’ hard work pay off.
“Oh, it’s fantastic because to us, it also increase public awareness about what we do and what we can do. But it also brings our students into reality because students have to compete in the real world,” said Craig Anz, director of School of Architecture at SIU.
He said his students are eager to get things rolling.
“They want to start seeing it happen. So getting this grant money was a real step for us, and to be picked from so many across the nation, I don’t think they can fully grasp that there work played a role in this,” said Anz.
He credited his department for teaming up to make this work.
“What we did this semester is work with Carbondale Main Street and the city and bring in three of our studios,” Anz said.
Once the designs are picked, Carbondale Main Street expects those choices to be installed this year.
“Throughout the summer we’ll work on what projects we’re going to do,” Cole said, “so which benches at what locations; and we hope to have everything installed by August, September of this year.”
Carbondale Main Street is also taking donations to help pay for the project and add more seating. That link for their Facebook page can be found here.
They said to follow the Facebook Page for updates on when that voting will begin in April.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.