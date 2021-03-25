Boy, 9, hit in head by man using slingshot at Seneca Park; police searching for suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old boy was hit in the head by an item slung at him by a man using a slingshot at Seneca Park and seriously hurt, Louisville Metro Police Department investigators have reported.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the man.
It reportedly happened on March 4 around 4:30 or 5 p.m. at the playground by the tennis courts in Seneca Park.
The suspect is a white man likely in his 30s or 40s who is between 5′11″ and 6′3″. A Facebook post on the LMPD page states he probably weighs between 145 and 160 pounds.
He was reportedly wearing a black track suit at the time of the alleged attack.
“We are looking for anyone there that day that may have seen something or someone that might be familiar with anyone who matches the description and carries or uses a sling shot,” the Facebook post states.
The child injured in the attack will require several “extensive” surgeries, the post revealed.
The boy’s mother, who didn’t want to publicly share her name, spoke to WAVE 3 News about what happened, saying she saw the man show up to the playground, sit on a bench and watch as children there played.
What happened next was something she never expected.
“He randomly pulled out a slingshot and hit my son right in the head with a slingshot,” the mother said. “A couple of the witnesses saw him get up immediately and leave the park and into his car and leave the scene.”
She said her son’s skull was fractured; after having surgery he spent several days in the hospital. The boy is back in school, though she said his doctors have suggested it will take him at least six months to fully recover from his injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.