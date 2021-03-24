Touch of Nature camps are returning this summer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Kids in southern Illinois will be able to get back to some of their favorite camps this summer and enjoy some fun in the sun.
As warm weather moves in and flowers start to bloom, that means its getting closer to camp time.
SIU’s touch of nature is back offering a variety of summer camps.
“What’s really exciting about touch of nature camps is the fact that we have camps from 4 year old camps to 16 year old camps,” said Brian Croft Assistant Director of programs at touch of nature environmental center.
Some of those include staying on site, and exploring Southern Illinois.
“We have 4 to 7 year old camps, we have our eco-camps that are 7 to 10 year old’s and those are very environmental education based with a lot of fun activities. And then we also have one of our adventure camps for 10 to 13 year old’s,” said Croft.
After not being able to have camps last summer due to COVID-19, Croft said is is excited to have campers back and his colleague Jasmine Cave said the same.
“We’re so excited to have campers come back to camp this year we so missed everybody since last year so we’re really really excited,” said Cave, a Recreation Therapy Specialist.
She’s very involved with camp little giant, a camp for special needs youth.
“We’re offering two sessions of day camp. One session is going to be for youth with a primary diagnosis of ADHD or ADD and then the second is going to be for you with a cognitive developmental or intellectual disability,” said Cave.
Touch of Nature does offer camperships for individuals with special needs who need help financially. They have been offering camps for Individual’s with special needs since 1952.
Croft, was a former camp kid, he still has that excitement when camp rolls around.
“I still get the same joy in seeing participants that I did when I was a camper. And so it’s just kind of fun to see these kids in this next generation come up and have those same life changing experiences that I did,” said Croft.
Touch of Nature is offering smaller group sizes this year due to the pandemic. They are following all State and CDC health guidelines to ensure safety of their campers.
Registration for camps can be found on their website.
If you have any questions, they are urging you to contact them so they can help you get an answer.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.