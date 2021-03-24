St. Louis Blues release statement on passing of Bobby Plager

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues released a statement on the passing of Bobby Plager.
Multiple St. Louis news outlets, including our CBS affiliate KMOV, reported Plager died in a car crash on I-64 on Wednesday, March 24.
The team posted:
“It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby Plager.
“He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word. Bobby’s influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep.
“Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly.
“The St. Louis Blues send all of our love and support to his family, and we hope everyone will find strength knowing that Bobby got his parade.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.