SIU Carbondale to host “The Big Event: A Saluki Day of Service” on March 27

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU Carbondale will host “The Big Event: A Saluki Day of Service” on Saturday, March 27.
This is a massive community service event.
Nearly 300 students have signed up to donate their time and energy working on a wide variety of projects with shifts from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The work will include painting, cleaning, planting, helping with mailings, trail building and cleanup, and much more at 12 sites.
Those sites include:
- The Boys and Girls Club of Marion
- Carbondale Main Street
- The Eurma Hayes Community Center
- Dayempur Farms
- The Humane Society of Southern Illinois
- Touch of Nature Environmental Center
- For Kids’ Sake
- St. Francis Animal Care
- The Wesley Foundation.
This is the fourth year SIU students have participated since the university began its own community service project in 2017.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and SIU’s 2021 version is operating differently than in previous years.
Student volunteers will report directly to their worksites and observe special safety protocols.
