Shawnee National Forest temporally closes visitor services at Jonesboro, Ill. location

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Beginning March 22 the Shawnee National Forest, Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station located in Jonesboro, Illinois will close temporarily, due to staff shortages.
Forest offices located in Vienna and Harrisburg will continue to provide at-the-door service to the public during normal business hours of Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Jonesboro location will continue to provide free visitor information in its outside information kiosk.
For customer service please contact either the Hidden Springs Ranger Station in Vienna at (618) 658-2111 or Forest Headquarters in Harrisburg at (618) 253-7114.
