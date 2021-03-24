Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

Get out and enjoy the nice sunny and mild weather today, because the weather turns active again on Thursday. There will be morning showers and thunderstorms that will push northeast across the area. The threat of any of these becoming severe is very low. Greatest threat with the morning storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Then we will have a break in many areas by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Then the threat for damaging storms will push into parts of the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. The exact track of the low will play an important roll in what area is the greatest concern, right now the greatest threat will be south of the low on the southeastern half of the Heartland. The threat of severe weather will move out of the Heartland by about 8 pm Thursday evening.