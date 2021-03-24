Paducah man arrested for drug trafficking

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested for drug trafficking on Wednesday.
The Paducah Police Department received a tip that lead to the arrest of Bobby Freeman, 38, of Paducah, on March 24.
Drug detectives with the Paducah Police Department began conducting surveillance on a home in the 200 block of Glenn Street after receiving information about possible drug trafficking.
Detectives saw Freeman leave the home and uniformed officers stopped his vehicle on Lone Oak Road.
Drug detectives contacted the resident of the home and asked for consent to search the residence.
Detectives found about half a pound of marijuana, more than two pounds of methamphetamine, seven grams of powder cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine and 42 grams of ecstasy pills.
They also found two digital scales and Freeman’s debit card.
The resident of the home denied any knowledge of the drugs.
Freeman was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Freeman was arrested by by Paducah Police in 2019 on charges of trafficking more than four grams of cocaine and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Those charges are pending in court.
Detectives said Freeman also has charges of drug trafficking pending in court in Grayson County from 2018 and Fayette County from 2020
