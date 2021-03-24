Over $14,000 of stolen commercial grade inflatables found at Carlisle County home

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Over $14,000 worth of stolen commercial grade inflatables and equipment was found in a Bardwell Ky. home.
The inflatables were stolen from Extreme Entertainment Inflatables in McCracken County.
During their investigation, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office wanted to talk to a subject named Brandy at the 100 Block of State Route 123.
On March 16, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office about the stolen property.
Officers with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s department questioned Brandy Grooms, who lived at the address.
After initially denying any involvement, Grooms admitted to Sheriff Gilbert that she had the inflatables and equipment.
She also told police that another person had brought the items to her home along with a shotgun that was reported stolen in McCracken County.
Grooms was taken into custody today and lodged at the McCracken County jail on charges of Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000.
Arrests in the original theft cases were made by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
