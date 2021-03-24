More Heartland residents are taking trips

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland travel expert has more clients ready to pack their suitcases and travel again.
“We were not prepared for it to be an instant flood gate. The doors just opened and everybody that has not traveled in the last year, they want to go, and they want to go now,” said Carolyn Sandgren, a travel expert at Elite Travel Inc.
“For about the first year of the pandemic, I didn’t fly at all. And recently I’ve started flying again,” said Davis Summers, a traveler.
According to Sandgren, there’s a pent-up demand to go on a vacation. The combination of extra money from stimulus checks and more people getting vaccinated makes more people ant to take a trip.
“The vaccine has changed things. The health passports. Everything’s in place to allow people to travel. Even having to have the COVID tests to enter back into the U.S. has not been as cumbersome as everybody believed,” said Sandgren.
“I don’t think I’d be traveling and seeing friends or even my parents if I weren’t vaccinated, because I’d feel horrible if something happened,” said Summers.
Sandgren said the most popular destination for her clients to fly to right now is Las Vegas. Cancun and Riviera Maya are also common destinations. She said Florida is a popular vacation spot for people who want to drive.
She advises travelers to check COVID-19 related policies often, as they can change daily. Some states and cities require people to quarantine, and the U.S. requires international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test when entering the country.
In case of issues, some travel insurance will cover situations when travelers test positive for COVID-19 or need to delay a trip due to a positive test result. Sandgren said to consult a travel expert, as not all travel insurance options provide the same coverage.
According to Sandgren, many travelers rolled their trips over from 2020 to 2021, and 2022 is booking up fast.
