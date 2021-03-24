Mo. Attorney General Schmitt announces run for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he is running for U.S. Senate.
Schmitt made the announcement in a released statement on Wednesday morning, March 24.
“Missourians know from my public service that they can count on me to stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve President Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in safe pro-Trump Republican hands,” stated Schmitt. “We need more fighters in Washington willing to stop the radical cancel culture agenda being advanced by the left that is destroying lives and suppressing speech.”
Schmitt was appointed as Missouri’s Attorney General on January 3, 2019, after Josh Hawley began his term in the Senate, and was elected to a four year term in November 2020.
He will be seeking the seat of Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who recently announced he would not seek re-election.
Last week, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced he is also running for the Senate seat on the Republican ticket.
