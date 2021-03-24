McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks public’s help identifying theft suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
On March 18, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a theft that occurred at a local business.
The suspect is believed to be a white male with dark hair.
The suspect also appears to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
If anyone has information about this theft, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.
