Masks can help reduce seasonal allergies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may have noticed tree pollen gathering on your car.
It’s just one sign that it’s allergy season for many people in the Heartland.
Dr. Jeff Ripperda with Shawnee Healthcare said you experience allergies when you breathe in things like pollen or ragweed, which can trigger an immune response.
“That causes us to get runny nose, watery eyes, itchy skin sometimes, and the mask basically filters those things out,” he said.
If you’re allergic to anything that collects indoors, wearing a mask might not help you with those allergies.
“People that are allergic to things indoors, like dust mites, are actually a little more likely to have some allergy problems if they’re wearing their mask all the time because the mask is able to collect those things while they’re indoors,” he said.
If you’d rather not wear a mask outside, you have a few more options to help with allergy symptoms.
Pharmacist Loretta Lents suggested taking over-the-counter allergy medicine like nasal sprays.
“You can take it once a day and it really does keep those symptoms at bay, the runny nose, and the itchy eyes,” Lents said.
Lents also recommended washing your face covering and clothes often if you spend a lot of time outdoors.
“Changing those clothes and not transferring all of those allergens to your couch, to your kitchen table, those things can definitely minimize the effect in your household as well,” she said.
Dr. Ripperda said you don’t need an N-95 or surgical mask because cloth ones work just as well to filter out pollen and other allergens.
