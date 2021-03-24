Jackson in Bloom to be held April 24

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s annual spring event, Jackson in Bloom, will be held in Jackson on Saturday, April 24.
The event will be held Uptown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Jackson High School will be holding a plant sale.
There will be numerous activities, vendors, food and merchant specials.
Jackson in Bloom also encourages all local businesses and residents to show their pride in the community by planting colorful blooming plants and trees throughout Jackson.
Vendors of Crafts, products, and services are now being accepted for this event.
